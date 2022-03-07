LGT Capital Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,060 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $33,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $135,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $236,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.45. 1,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,393. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.58. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

