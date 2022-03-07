Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.74

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.74 and last traded at $41.59, with a volume of 68683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

