NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.92

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.92 and last traded at C$11.58, with a volume of 871307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.70.

NVA has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

