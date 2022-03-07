Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$51.00 and last traded at C$50.76, with a volume of 44572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.98.

LIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.83.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.21%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

