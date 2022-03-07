Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 58.6% in February

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the January 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BONXF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. 57,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,802. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

