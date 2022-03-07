Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 58.6% in February

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the January 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BONXF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. 57,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,802. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
