Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $13.32 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $68.38. 292,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,152,328. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.