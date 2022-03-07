Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $4.40 on Monday, hitting $264.23. 16,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,081. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.90 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.