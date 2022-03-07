Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.27.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.14. 16,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,309. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.