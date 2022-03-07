Myriad (XMY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $290.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $800,013.81 and $290.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000107 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,817,807,250 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XMYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.