Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.00.

DROOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.98) to GBX 244 ($3.27) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Deliveroo stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

