Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 210,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,374. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 979,196 shares of company stock valued at $60,681,805. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

