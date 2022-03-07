Fundamentun LLC Buys 702 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

CRM stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.15. The stock had a trading volume of 61,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,316. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a PE ratio of 135.34, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.