Fundamentun LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.25. 90,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.54 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.84 and its 200-day moving average is $163.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.