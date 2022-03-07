Fundamentun LLC Sells 3,654 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $428.06. The stock had a trading volume of 181,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.83 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.