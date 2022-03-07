Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

