Viad (NYSE:VVI) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.15% from the stock’s previous close.

VVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE VVI traded down $1.95 on Monday, reaching $28.31. 1,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,693. Viad has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $582.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Viad will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Viad by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viad by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,419,000 after purchasing an additional 58,972 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Viad by 48.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Viad by 43.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Viad by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

