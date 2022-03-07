TD Securities Upgrades Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) to “Buy”

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ATRWF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 52,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,570. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

