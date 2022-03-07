1,050 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Diageo by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 29.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.59) to GBX 3,200 ($42.94) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

NYSE DEO traded down $7.26 on Monday, hitting $179.91. 11,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.03. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $161.20 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

