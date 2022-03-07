Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s 9th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $64,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,560. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.78.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

