Kleros Reaches 1-Day Volume of $702,419.00 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $47.34 million and $702,419.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,328,910 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

