Analysts Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Announce $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Crane reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.00. 941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.08. Crane has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after buying an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

