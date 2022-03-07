Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,714 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $2.59 on Monday, reaching $102.86. 295,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,079,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $101.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

