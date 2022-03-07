Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $382.33. 1,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,060. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $339.12 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.