SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,599,000 after purchasing an additional 634,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,019 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,929,000 after purchasing an additional 503,924 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,386,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,086,000 after purchasing an additional 399,627 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.23. 135,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,701,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

