iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $95.83. 3,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,828. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.