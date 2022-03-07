17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 345 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

17 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up 1.4% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.85. 2,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.86 and a 200 day moving average of $293.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.90 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

