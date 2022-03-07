Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ELTK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,942. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. Eltek has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of -2.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELTK. StockNews.com began coverage on Eltek in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

