Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Rises By 62.4%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,765,400 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the January 31st total of 1,087,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 304.4 days.
OTCMKTS GNZUF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.18.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
