Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Up 60.6% in February

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the January 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,585,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000.
Shares of NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,169. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.