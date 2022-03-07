Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Up 60.6% in February

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the January 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,585,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,169. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

