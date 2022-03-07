Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.32. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 493,800 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLOV. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after buying an additional 2,645,503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,164 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $19,705,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 614,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

