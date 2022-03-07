Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy traded as high as C$5.72 and last traded at C$5.72, with a volume of 875818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.46.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TVE. CIBC increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,439.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

