iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 122,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

