Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRS. Barclays decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after buying an additional 329,012 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 514,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 537,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 193,917 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $915.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

