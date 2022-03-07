Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $36,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,536 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 357,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $110.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,662. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.10 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.13.

