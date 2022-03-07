Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €43.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT – Get Rating) received a €43.00 ($48.31) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($37.08) in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.22 ($44.07).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($34.56).

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

