Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €43.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT – Get Rating) received a €43.00 ($48.31) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($37.08) in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.22 ($44.07).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

