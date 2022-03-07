The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Target Price to $23.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Shares of AGIO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,170. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

