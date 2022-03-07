Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($44.94) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.81 ($48.10).

Shares of G1A traded down €2.59 ($2.91) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €35.41 ($39.79). 541,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €30.76 ($34.56) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($54.55). The business has a 50 day moving average of €42.81 and a 200 day moving average of €42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

