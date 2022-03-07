Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $105.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 61.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 308,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,203,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,937,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,988,000 after buying an additional 198,117 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

