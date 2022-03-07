Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $61.84 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.23 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.