Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 114,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,434 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.19 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

