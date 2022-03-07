Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.
Pool has raised its dividend payment by 20.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pool to earn $19.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.
Shares of Pool stock opened at $465.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.84 and a 200 day moving average of $497.94. Pool has a 12 month low of $313.92 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.57.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Pool by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
