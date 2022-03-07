Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Pool has raised its dividend payment by 20.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pool to earn $19.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of Pool stock opened at $465.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.84 and a 200 day moving average of $497.94. Pool has a 12 month low of $313.92 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Pool by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.