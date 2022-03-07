Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $918,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,638,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 60.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,060,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $337,762,000 after acquiring an additional 777,950 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.
AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.
About American Express (Get Rating)
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
