Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) to report sales of $650,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $12.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 4,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,820. The firm has a market cap of $92.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

