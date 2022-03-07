Lido DAO Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.62 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00005415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $219.01 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.34 or 0.06702017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,944.94 or 0.99913976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047346 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

