yAxis (YAXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $372,166.99

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a market capitalization of $372,166.99 and approximately $19,686.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.34 or 0.06702017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,944.94 or 0.99913976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047346 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

