G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $738.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) to announce $738.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $754.90 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $526.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.49. 2,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.71.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $1,414,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

