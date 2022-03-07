17 Capital Partners LLC Has $705,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

17 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

