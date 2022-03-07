Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 14,011 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,838 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NKE stock opened at $130.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

