17 Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,706 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $301.37. 12,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,776. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.