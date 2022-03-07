Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Brokerages forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,749,000 after acquiring an additional 543,773 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after buying an additional 1,126,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

